Moline-Coal Valley School District gets ready for in-person classes

Applications for the remote learning academy are expected to open May 17 and close Aug. 1. In another change, families will commit to a semester of online instruction rather than the current quarterly commitment. Applicants will require a letter from a verifying physician.

The district will be moving on from asking teachers to instruct both in-person and remote students. Savage said temporary emergency funding will be used to hire separate remote learning academy teachers and students will learn as a cohort from each grade level, rather than learning as a group from each building.

While the district has worked on many details of the plan, Savage said questions remain. As one example, she said, it has not been determined how instruction would continue if a student learning on campus needs to be quarantined. She said the district will continue to make plans as more information becomes available.

“The majority of parents just want to know our schools are going to be open,” she said.