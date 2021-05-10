Moline-Coal Valley School District gets ready for in-person classes

Superintendent Rachel Savage on Monday said the district plans to start sharing information with parents by Friday about plans for next school year that would see in-person learning resume five days per week for almost all Moline-Coal Valley students. Draft plans call for only those with documented medical needs to be admitted to the district’s online academy.
Savage said she anticipates 85 to 90 percent of students will be in classrooms next year full-time. She said the district continues to formulate its plans based on Illinois State Board of Education guidance, which prioritizes getting students back in classrooms. Extra-curricular activities and athletics will take place in accordance with state health guidelines.
Savage said for three-quarters of this school year’s students were only permitted to attend two half-days per week, with additional learning taking place online. The previous school year saw a spring shut down and all students learning online due to COVID-19.
This fall, the district will focus on academic growth, learning recovery and social-emotional needs for students as they return to the classroom, Savage said.
“There’s an aggressive academic recovery plan in the works – including credit recovery,” she said.
Full-remote instruction will only be available to those who qualify – a change from what is currently in place that allows families to choose in-person or online instruction. Students must verify they are medically at-risk or that a member of the student’s household is medically at-risk.
Applications for the remote learning academy are expected to open May 17 and close Aug. 1. In another change, families will commit to a semester of online instruction rather than the current quarterly commitment. Applicants will require a letter from a verifying physician.
The district will be moving on from asking teachers to instruct both in-person and remote students. Savage said temporary emergency funding will be used to hire separate remote learning academy teachers and students will learn as a cohort from each grade level, rather than learning as a group from each building.
While the district has worked on many details of the plan, Savage said questions remain. As one example, she said, it has not been determined how instruction would continue if a student learning on campus needs to be quarantined. She said the district will continue to make plans as more information becomes available.
“The majority of parents just want to know our schools are going to be open,” she said.
Despite the eagerness to resume in-person instruction, Savage said it was important to note some students were successful for the first time under the remote learning model. She said it could remain a good solution for chronically truant kids, students with mental health issues and other factors. To that end, she said, the district is continuing to work toward embracing alternative learning models.
Board President Erin Waldron-Smith said she was concerned for students who may have thrived in remote learning and for families who may still be uncomfortable about their students returning to school with no vaccine available to younger age groups.
Savage said this plan will be a change for a lot of families, but so far the state has not provided any guidance regarding continued remote learning options for those not medically at-risk. She said the district continues to stay closely tuned into state updates.
Also Monday, board members approved the reduction of graduation requirements for the class of 2021. Savage said of the 437 seniors enrolled, 389 students are on track to pass the district’s existing graduation requirements.
Graduation requirements were also adjusted the previous school year for the class of 2020, but Savage said it is hoped this is the last graduating class that will need such a concession.
The board approved reducing several local requirements to the state minimum requirements. This includes reducing the overall number of credits needed to graduate by 5.5 credits from 21.5 to 16.
Additionally, the district will move from requiring seniors to pass a set number of credits in physical education, health and consumer education to “taking” these credits instead.
In other business, board members:
– Heard an update from Savage on the district’s PACE goals, which focuses on setting goals in the areas of people, achievement, community, and environment. Savage reviewed progress in several areas, but said many goals will move forward to the next school year due to the impact of the pandemic.
– Heard an update on the Grow Your Own program which seeks to nurture and train high school students interested in a teaching career. The district is partnering with Black Hawk College, Western Illinois University and Two Rivers YMCA.
– Heard an update on the district’s efforts to meet the new requirements of the Student Online Personal Protection Act, which takes effect July 1.