Moline-Coal Valley School District to hire more counselors

MOLINE – Superintendent Rachel Savage and Moline-Coal Valley School Board members Monday approved staffing priorities for the 2020-2021 school year that will include increasing the number of school counselors.

Savage said her staffing goals for next school year start with maintaining the high quality staff already working for the district.

“To be in the position to keep folks we’ve hired is fantastic,” she said. “I want to make sure we retain them for years to come.”

She said this includes maintaining the eight newly added positions from last year; including a CNC teacher and English teacher at the high school, a middle school counselor, two elementary counselors, and one class-size reduction teacher.

Savage said looking to next school year, the district plans to hire several positions with the goal of more effectively meeting the needs of students.

This includes hiring four new elementary level counselors, which will allow each of the elementary buildings to have a dedicated counselor. An additional counselor hire at the middle school level will mean both middle schools will be served by two counselors each.