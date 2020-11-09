Moline-Coal Valley schools will go to full remote learning

With more than 8% of staff and students out due to COVID-19, Moline-Coal Valley School Board members on Monday agreed to move all students to full remote instruction beginning Nov. 16 through Jan. 5. Board members could discuss extending that decision on Dec. 14.
Superintendent Rachel Savage told school board members Monday she has increasing concerns about safety and manpower as COVID-19 continues to impact the district and the community. As of Monday, she said 453 staff and students are out either due to positive COVID-19 tests or due to quarantine protocols — meaning they are awaiting test results, are home with symptoms or are home due to exposure. Savage broke down the numbers, indicating 28 staff members and 42 students were out due to positive tests; and 85 staff members and 298 students were out due to quarantine protocol.
According to the district website, the district has seen 145 positive COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the school year and 72 of those cases were reported in the last 72 days.
Savage said the 453 number for individuals out does not include four classes or groups of students who have been excluded from hybrid learning and the full closure of Roosevelt Elementary. The Roosevelt closure was announced by the district Nov. 6 and students were scheduled to be out from Nov. 9 through Nov. 30 due to Thanksgiving break.
Without the closure and move to full-remote instruction on Nov. 16, Savage said students were scheduled for a total of six more days of in-person instruction prior to Thanksgiving break. There is no school Wednesday due to Veteran’s Day.
“I am not certain we are going to make it,” she said. “We are really beginning to limp along in terms of the number of people out and the manpower issues this is causing.”
Savage said the district previously identified seven scenarios that would indicate Moline-Coal Valley schools would need to close or reduce in-person instruction. As of Monday, she said, the district is meeting at least three of those scenarios. That includes the Illinois Region II positivity rate. She said the warning level is 8% and the region, as of Friday, is at 13.2%.
The other two metrics are the number of individuals out of the district and outbreaks at school buildings. Prior to closing Roosevelt, the district closed Jane Addams from Oct. 26 to Nov. 6 and Moline High School from Sept. 28 to Oct. 9.
Savage said continuing full-remote instruction through this period for all students would allow for proper quarantine times following possible exposure that staff and students may have from the Thanksgiving and winter holidays. She said the data the district sees now is beginning to reflect Halloween exposure.
“I’m even more worried about the upcoming set of holidays,” Savage said.
Several board members were supportive of the move to remote learning, including Erin Waldron Smith who said she believed the district should make the change as soon as possible. Board member Justin Anderson said he did not agree with choice, noting the hardships on families who will struggle with work and childcare commitments.
“Unless there are truly no staff, I think it’s the wrong move,” Anderson said.
Board members said they will reassess the choice at the Dec. 14 board meeting, with the possibility of extending the closure if necessary.
Board members Monday also heard an initial tax levy presentation from chief financial officer Dave McDermott. Board members are slated to adopt the levy Dec. 14 following a public hearing. The proposed tax levy is expected to generate $45 million, up from the extended 2019 levy which generated $44.3 million.
The proposed 2020 tax rate is 5.039, down from 5.044 in 2019. McDermott said the owner of a $100,000 home could expect to pay $1,679.81 for the school portion of their property tax bill, down $1.46 from the prior year.
In other business, board members:
- Returned from closed session to approve a two-year AFSCME agreement. Details of that agreement were not available by press time.
- Approved the sale of 3200 9th St., Moline, to Angie Bardsley for $133,000.
- Heard from Savage on the Illinois Report Card data.
- Discussed the fall survey results of a social emotional learning survey taken by some students and staff.
