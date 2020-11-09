Moline-Coal Valley schools will go to full remote learning

“I am not certain we are going to make it,” she said. “We are really beginning to limp along in terms of the number of people out and the manpower issues this is causing.”

Savage said the district previously identified seven scenarios that would indicate Moline-Coal Valley schools would need to close or reduce in-person instruction. As of Monday, she said, the district is meeting at least three of those scenarios. That includes the Illinois Region II positivity rate. She said the warning level is 8% and the region, as of Friday, is at 13.2%.

The other two metrics are the number of individuals out of the district and outbreaks at school buildings. Prior to closing Roosevelt, the district closed Jane Addams from Oct. 26 to Nov. 6 and Moline High School from Sept. 28 to Oct. 9.

Savage said continuing full-remote instruction through this period for all students would allow for proper quarantine times following possible exposure that staff and students may have from the Thanksgiving and winter holidays. She said the data the district sees now is beginning to reflect Halloween exposure.

“I’m even more worried about the upcoming set of holidays,” Savage said.