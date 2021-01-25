Moline-Coal Valley teachers, staff start getting vaccinations

More than a third of Moline-Coal Valley staff who wanted the COVID-19 vaccine have received their first dose, and Superintendent Rachel Savage said more vaccines are on the way.

Savage reported to school board members Monday that 250 staff members have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. That’s about 35 percent of staff who previously responded to a survey expressing they wished to receive the vaccine when it became available. Savage said that leaves about 500 staff members who want it.

Savage said she thought that progress was “excellent given how early we are in the process.”

Savage said the district is working with Community Health Care. to host a vaccine clinic just for district staff at Wharton Field House. She said the clinic will be held on an upcoming Saturday, but the specific date has not been set.

Savage said the clinic will be able to vaccinate up to 45 staff members every 30 minutes, so all 500 remaining staff members desiring the vaccine will get their first round on that date. A duplicate clinic will be held roughly four weeks later so that staff can just as easily get their CHC-administered second dose. Savage said the date of that would be dependent on CHC having the number of vaccines required.