Moline could be one-step closer to opening pot-shop

Moline could be one step closer in opening a pot shop on Avenue of the Cities.

A second reading approving a special use permit for a cannabis dispensary at 2727 Avenue of the Cities is on the council agenda for Tuesday, Sept. 27.

Property owner Dan Dolan of Dolan Homes and Deeprootz in the northwest suburbs of Chicago obtained the state permit in August. The permit allows the property to be utilized for an activity that is normally not permitted within the zoning district.

Deeprootz would run the dispensary.

A third reading approving the special use permit is still needed before redevelopment could begin.

A resolution establishing the number of dispensaries in the city is also on the agenda. The resolution would establish the dispensary on Avenue of the Cities and signify that the city allows cannabis businesses within the corporate limits of the city.

Ryan Hvitløk, the city's economic development director, told the Dispatch-Argus/Quad-City Times in early September the city has four overlay districts that allows for these businesses and ensures they are not getting an over-proliferation of dispensaries.

The four districts are Avenue of the Cities; the John Deere corridor; the uptown area around the 16th Street corridor; and one near the airport.