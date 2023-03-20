A second cannabis dispensary could get full approval from the Moline City Council before the first one even opens it doors.

Located at 4301 44th Ave., along John Deere corridor, the cannabis dispensary is on the City Council's agenda for Tuesday, March 21, for a final reading and vote.

Bolden Investments I, LLC, with permission of owner Westinvest, LC, applied for a special use permit through the city to establish and operate a cannabis dispensary. According to the permit application, Bolden Investments plans to operate under the name "Revolution Dispensary."

The Planning Commission held a public hearing at the end of February, recommending the approval to the City Council. A first reading was held Tuesday, March 7.

The dispensary approval would come less than a year after the City Council approved one at 2727 Avenue of the Cities. Property owner Dan Dolan of Dolan Homes and operator Deeprootz obtained the state permit for the dispensary in August.

Grow America Builders is the designer and property developer for the dispensary on Avenue of the Cities.

David Fettner, managing partner at the Highwood, Illinois-based Grow America, told the Quad-City Times/Dispatch-Argus late last year that the dispensary would likely open this spring.

The dispensary locations are two of four overlay districts in Moline that allow for these businesses and ensure the city is not getting too many dispensaries. The other two possible locations are the uptown area around the 16th Street corridor and one near the airport.