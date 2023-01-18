 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Moline council members move final vote on dwelling units to February

ADU Graphic.jpg

Officials in Moline use this graphic to illustrate possible configurations for accessory dwelling units, or ADUs.

 CONTRIBUTED

The final vote on an ordinance that would allow homeowners to build or convert additional living space on their property in Moline is on hold for another two weeks. 

In a 7-1 vote, with 1st Ward Ald. Scott Williams voting no, the council moved the final vote on the dwelling unit ordinance to Tuesday, Feb. 7, allowing themselves and city staff enough time to review the amendments made to the original ordinance. 

Seventh Ward Ald. Mike Waldron made the motion, saying it gives staff time to write the amendments that have now been proposed. 

As it currently stands, the proposed Accessory Dwelling Unit, or ADU, code requires a property owner to have an off-street parking space when adding an ADU. A new amendment requires that any off-street parking spaces lost with an ADU must also be replaced.

"I think that's a balancing thing, that this is completely reasonable," Mike Wendt, 3rd Ward Ald., said. 

The amendment is intended to prevent those occupying an ADU from using any street parking. A shortage of street-parking spaces in many neighborhoods has been the greatest point of public concern.

Another amendment increases fines for violations from $500 to a minimum of $1,000 and a maximum of $1,500. A third change reduces the number of unrelated individuals permitted to live in an ADU together from five to three. Also, the ADU design will have to conform to the main home or the neighboring home.

During public comment at the beginning of this week's council meeting, chairperson of the Planning Commission, Vicki Graves, spoke in opposition to ADUs, saying the commission voted 9-1 against them in December.

The chief opposition to the ordinance, she said, is the risk of lowering property values and creating enforcement and safety problems.

Rather than trying to amend the ordinance, Graves said, the city should scrap it and start from scratch. 

Related to this story

Accessory dwelling units to be considered for Moline

David Silverman of Corporation Council presented Moline council members  two proposed changes to the city's zoning and land development ordinance. The proposal would amend the definition of family and create a new division for accessory dwelling units in article three, chapter 35 of the zoning and land development ordinance. 

