MOLINE - The hiring of Lisa Kotter as the next city administrator was approved unanimously at the Moline City Council meeting Tuesday night.
Kotter replaces Doug Maxeiner, who resigned from the position on Jan. 22.
Kotter came to the area in 2015, where she has served as city administrator in Geneseo. Prior to that, she was the city administrator of Clintonville, Wis., for 17 years.
"We are so excited that she has joined team Moline, so we are looking forward to great things," Alderwoman Sonia Berg said.
Selection of a new police chief is one of her first priorities, while also listening and learning the visions and priorities of each department.
"We need to hit the ground running with whatever projects we need to work on," Kotter said.
Also on the agenda is finding a replacement for Economic Planning and Development Director Ray Forsythe. She said she hopes to have the position filled within a few months of her arrival, which will be in two weeks.
"By no means will it be left vacant," Kotter said.
In other business:
• Representatives from several downtown businesses gave input into what they would like to see from the city. The special goal work session was held during the committee-of-the-whole meeting and lead by Moline Centre Main Street Program Manager Geoff Manis.
Manis began working for the city two weeks ago and identified at least eight areas that need addressed maintenance-wise. By the time it was all said and done, more than 12 sheets of ideas and concerns had been added to the original eight.
Business representatives from Lagomarcino's, Trimble Funeral Home, The Planning Center, Two Rivers YMCA, MetroLINK, Bent River Brewing Company, Heart of America and the Black Box Theatre spoke.
Ideas included:
• Streetscaping on 6th Street
• Repairing the garbage enclosure at River House Bar & Grill
• Making the crosswalk to Bass Street Landing area level
• Ensuring trees that are planted are actually maintained and replacement is done on an ongoing basis rather than all at once
• Make parking signage more clear
• Hang banners in the downtown area to let people know what is happening there
• Hold a gallery hop in the warm months, not just during the Christmas season.
Mayor Stephanie Acri said with the work being completed on the I-74 bridge, the city must also overcome the perception that it is "not worth it" to visit downtown Moline.
Other ideas presented included marketing of the businesses using the city of Moline's social media presence.
Ald. David Parker suggested having a concert right at 5 p.m., which might keep people from wanting to leave the downtown area right away.
"We are letting people get in their car and go home," Parker said.
• City Engineer Scott Hinton told the council that the elimination of five identity markers and foundations would save the city an estimated $905,000. He said two elements and foundations being installed as drivers enter and exit the state are already paid for by the state and will remain in place.
Two elements will not be installed at Avenue of the Cities, while three elements slated for the downtown area have also been eliminated.
Mayor Stephanie Acri said she talked with officials at the city of Bettendorf who said they understand the city's concerns, but still plan on moving forward with the installation of elements in Bettendorf.
As for the elements in the middle of the bridge, the price the city would share with Bettendorf is in the $60,000 range.