The Moline Fire Department was called at 8:25 a.m. for a fire at 521 25th Ave., Moline.

According to Moline Fire Inspector Jerry Spiegel, the fire was confined to a metal chimney on the exterior of the house and was was under control by 8:40 a.m.

Two people, both adults, were home and escaped without injury. The house was not habitable as of Tuesday morning but was deemed salvageable.

More details when they become available.

