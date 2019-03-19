Moline firefighters work on a house fire Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at 521 25th Avenue in Moline. The Moline fire department was called 8:25 a.m. for a fire. According to Moline Fire Inspector Jerry Spiegel, the fire was confined to a metal chimney on the exterior of the house. Two people, both adults, were home at the time of the fire, but escaped without injury. There were no more details available at the scene.
Meg McLaughlin/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
