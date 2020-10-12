Moline-CV gets ready for more students

Savage said staff members are excited to welcome back more students for the blended model and are working together to make necessary adjustments, including once again rearranging furniture.

Savage said administrators are aiming to keep classrooms between 12 and 15 students. She said if a class is reaching that 15-student mark, about half an average classroom, the district would work to find another space for the class to meet so kids can be properly spaced. She said the district could also work to find families willing to swap attendance days.

With an eye toward the second semester, Savage said, the district will continue to gather input from teachers, custodians, nurses and other staff as well as parents, the community and outside partners like Chartwells for their fresh perspective on how the district can continue to serve students.

Also Monday, Savage shared two other announcements that she said will greatly impact students. She said USDA announced it will extend the waiver for free meals through the end of June 2021, which she said means free meals for all students through the entire school year.

“It’s just going to be an amazing support for our families,” she said. “All families.”