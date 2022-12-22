 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Moline declares a snow emergency

Moline Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati is declaring a snow emergency effective at noon Thursday through 6 a.m. Saturday. 

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning that remains in effect until Saturday morning. The NWS is predicting 3 to 6 inches of snow followed by a cold front that's expected to bring sub-zero temperatures, high wind speeds, and blowing snow. 

Moline residents must move parked vehicles off designated snow routes to assist the city in snow removal efforts. A map of the designated snow routes can be found online on the city's website

Rayapati has authorized and directed the Director of Public Works to assign city forces and equipment from all departments and to use contracted forces and equipment to clear all streets, including residential streets in accordance with the snow removal plan. 

