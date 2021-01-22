 Skip to main content
Moline detective Jon Leach recovering at home after being injured in the line of duty
Moline detective Jon Leach recovering at home after being injured in the line of duty

Det. Jon Leach

Moline Police Det. Jon Leach

 City of Moline photo

Moline Police Det. Jon Leach is identified in court records as the victim in a multi-felony arrest this week that included aggravated battery to a police officer.

Leach, coordinator of Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities and the department's public-information officer, was seriously injured during the Wednesday arrest. The injury is not life-threatening.

Leach is recovering at home while awaiting additional medical testing and diagnosis.

Chief Darren Gault said Friday that he expects Leach’s recovery time to be extensive, saying, “I think Jon will be out for quite some time.”

Leach was hurt while participating in the arrest of Zakary Veach, of Moline. The 23-year-old was taken into custody near Avenue of the Cities and 16th Street in Moline, following a foot chase with police.

Veach fled from police several times over the past week, they said, and rammed a squad car with his vehicle prior to attempting Wednesday to flee on foot.

In addition to aggravated battery to a police officer, a Class 2 felony, he is charged with: two counts of resisting or obstructing the duties of a peace officer, a Class 4 felony; criminal damage to government property, a Class 4 felony; fleeing and eluding, a Class 4 felony.

“The Moline Police Department officers should be commended for their efforts to capture Zakary Veach, who had repeatedly endangered the citizens in Moline over the past several days," Gault said. "An officer was seriously injured during this incident. I thank the officers for continuing to put the public’s safety above their own safety each and every day.”

