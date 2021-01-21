Moline detective seriously injured during arrest

A Moline police detective is being treated for serious injuries he sustained while making an arrest.

Neither the name of the detective nor the nature of his injuries have been disclosed, but the events surrounding the arrest were detailed Thursday in a news release:

On January 20, 2021, the Moline Police Department located Zakary L. Veach, 23, of Moline, in the 1800 block Avenue of the Cities driving a 2016 Chevy Impala.

Veach had previously fled from police on January 15, January 16 and January 18.

Police attempted to stop Veach for a traffic violation on January 20, and he again fled.

His vehicle was located about an hour later in the parking lot of the Hardee's at 16th Street and Avenue of the Cities. Officers and detectives blocked the vehicle in the parking lot, and Veach rammed a squad car.

He exited his vehicle, fleeing on foot across the nearby intersection.

Detectives captured Veach near Country Style Ice Cream, which is just north of Hardee's, along 16th Street. During the arrest, Veach seriously injured a detective, who was transported to a local medical facility for treatment.