Moline detective seriously injured during arrest

A Moline police detective is being treated for serious injuries he sustained while making an arrest.
Neither the name of the detective nor the nature of his injuries have been disclosed, but the events surrounding the arrest were detailed Thursday in a news release:
On January 20, 2021, the Moline Police Department located Zakary L. Veach, 23, of Moline, in the 1800 block Avenue of the Cities driving a 2016 Chevy Impala.
Veach had previously fled from police on January 15, January 16 and January 18.
Police attempted to stop Veach for a traffic violation on January 20, and he again fled.
His vehicle was located about an hour later in the parking lot of the Hardee's at 16th Street and Avenue of the Cities. Officers and detectives blocked the vehicle in the parking lot, and Veach rammed a squad car.
He exited his vehicle, fleeing on foot across the nearby intersection.
Detectives captured Veach near Country Style Ice Cream, which is just north of Hardee's, along 16th Street. During the arrest, Veach seriously injured a detective, who was transported to a local medical facility for treatment.
Veach has been charged with five felony offenses, including four counts related to Thursday's arrest.
Charges include Aggravated Battery to a Police Officer, a Class 2 felony; two counts of Resisting or Obstructing the Duties of a Peace Officer, a Class 4 felony; and Criminal Damage to Government property, a Class 4 felony. He faces one felony count of Fleeing and Eluding, a Class 4 felony, from his actions on January 15, 2021.
Veach is being held in the Rock Island County Jail on $85,000 bond.
The police department's statement quoted Chief Darren Gault: “The Moline Police Department officers should be commended for their efforts to capture Zakary Veach, who had repeatedly endangered the citizens in Moline over the past several days.
"An officer was seriously injured during this incident. I thank the officers for continuing to put the public’s safety above their own safety each and every day.”