Moline dispensary to open in spring; second pot shop also possible

A marijuana dispensary along Avenue of the Cities in Moline is getting closer to the green light to begin construction.

Located in the former Aldi grocery store at 2727 Avenue of the Cities, the dispensary is expected to receive final approval on building permits before the end of the year. Property owner Dan Dolan of Dolan Homes and operator Deeprootz obtained the state permit for the dispensary in August.

Moline Community and Economic Development Director Ryan Hvitløk said staff is continuing to work with the applicant to secure the needed building permit approvals and wrap up final comments.

"We fully expect for work to start on the site in early January," Hvitløk said.

Moline meanwhile is considering applications for a second marijuana dispensary at 4301 44th Ave. Hvitløk said the city currently is reviewing an application from Bolden Investments I, LLC for a shop off John Deere Road.

The dispensary locations are two of four overlay districts in Moline that allow for these businesses and ensure the city is not getting too many dispensaries. The other two possible locations are the uptown area around the 16th Street corridor and one near the airport.

At the dispensary on Avenue of the Cities, renovations cannot begin until the permits are approved, but minor things, such as cleaning and prepping the building for construction, are allowed.

According to the building-permit applications obtained through the Freedom of Information Act, Grow America Builders is the designer and property developer. The company specializes in the cannabis industry.

David Fettner, a managing partner at the Highwood, Illinois-based Grow America, said once the permits are approved, they expect to begin construction immediately.

"It's always hard to put a timetable on it," he said. "Once we obtain the permit, we figured about eight weeks, and then after, whenever the state can give their blessing (for the opening)."

If construction begins as soon as early January as Hvitløk is expecting, construction could be complete by spring. State-required inspections would follow prior to a grand opening.