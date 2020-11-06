 Skip to main content
Moline elementary school to temporarily close because of COVID-19
  • Updated
Moline's Roosevelt Elementary School will temporarily close for two weeks because of an increase in positive cases of COVID-19 at the school and a growing number of staff and students currently excluded from in-person learning due to a potential exposure.

The school will be closed Nov. 9-20 with a return date of Monday, Nov. 30. 

The closure is being implemented as a precautionary measure to minimize further spread at Roosevelt Elementary. The temporary closure affects Roosevelt Elementary only. Other Moline-Coal Valley Schools will continue to offer blended in-person learning as normal.

During this time, all instruction for all Roosevelt Elementary students and staff will be full-time remote learning at home, and the Roosevelt school will be thoroughly cleaned and sanitized, following state health and safety guidelines.

All extra-curriculars and activities for Roosevelt students are suspended until Nov. 30.

