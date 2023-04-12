Moline is extending free citywide debris pickup from last week's storm.

Free yard waste pickup originally was planned through this Friday, but the city council unanimously voted to extend it through Wednesday, April 26. The public works department will be picking up tree limbs and branches from residential areas at no charge.

Debris does not need to be stacked or bundled, but it should be organized as best as possible. The city is asking residents to have debris placed next to the curb of streets or avenues but it will not be picked up from alleys. Limbs and other debris should not obstruct the sidewalk or street.

Residents do not need to call for pickup.

Seventh Ward Ald. Mike Waldron, former public works director, said sanitation crews will help the debris crews locate homes where the service is needed.

Uprooted tree roots and construction debris are not part of the free pickup. Regular yard waste pickup, such as grass clippings and bagged leaves still will require stickers after Friday, April 14.

On Tuesday, April 4, straight-line winds swept through the region, leaving large swaths of the Illinois Quad-Cities with fallen branches and trees.

Rock Island also was hard hit and is offering free debris pickup through Friday, April 21.

Residents in Rock Island also are asked to have debris placed next to the curb where they live and that alley pickups will not be conducted. Sidewalks and streets should not be obstructed.