 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Moline Fire Chief Jeff Snyder to retire in August

  • Updated
  • 0

Moline Fire Chief Jeff Snyder is retiring on Aug. 29 after serving 34 years with the Moline Fire Department. 

"I have been blessed with experiences that I could never have imagined as I began my career, friendships which enriched me and a sense of accomplishment that I leave the department in capable hands of the men and women of the Moline Fire," Snyder said in his retirement notice to the city. 

Snyder began his career on Aug. 29, 1988, and rose through the ranks before being appointed interim chief in July 2017. Following a national search, Snyder was promoted to chief on Jan. 10, 2018. 

City Administrator Bob Vitas said Snyder had been a well-liked and respected leader throughout the organization and community and had done an excellent job in leading MFD. 

The city has completed an internal recruitment and selected Deputy Chief Steven Regenwether as the next chief. Regenwether began his career with the MFD in September 1998 serving as a firefighter/paramedic, engineer and lieutenant before he was promoted to deputy chief in March 2018. 

People are also reading…

"I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to lead the Moline Fire Department and to be the successor of such well-respected fire chief as Chief Snyder."

Subscribe today and support local journalism!
Subscribe today and support local journalism!
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The Royal succession to the throne is pretty extensive

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News