Moline Fire Chief Jeff Snyder to retire in August

Moline Fire Chief Jeff Snyder is retiring on Aug. 29 after serving 34 years with the Moline Fire Department.

"I have been blessed with experiences that I could never have imagined as I began my career, friendships which enriched me and a sense of accomplishment that I leave the department in capable hands of the men and women of the Moline Fire," Snyder said in his retirement notice to the city.

Snyder began his career on Aug. 29, 1988, and rose through the ranks before being appointed interim chief in July 2017. Following a national search, Snyder was promoted to chief on Jan. 10, 2018.

City Administrator Bob Vitas said Snyder had been a well-liked and respected leader throughout the organization and community and had done an excellent job in leading MFD.

The city has completed an internal recruitment and selected Deputy Chief Steven Regenwether as the next chief. Regenwether began his career with the MFD in September 1998 serving as a firefighter/paramedic, engineer and lieutenant before he was promoted to deputy chief in March 2018.

"I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to lead the Moline Fire Department and to be the successor of such well-respected fire chief as Chief Snyder."