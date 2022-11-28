Moline Fire Department participating in holiday fire safety campaign

In hopes of raising awareness for fire safety during the holiday season once again, the Moline Fire Department will participate in the holiday fire safety campaign "Keep the Wreath Red."

The campaign is to remind everyone that the happiness of the holiday season can be changed instantly by a fire.

All four of the fire stations will display a wreath on the front of the station beginning Thursday, Dec. 1, and ending on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. The wreath is a challenge to Moline residents to keep the lights on the wreath red.

If a fire does occur in the city, a bulb in the wreath will be changed from red to white.

"We encourage everyone to enjoy this special time of year, but remember commonsense and awareness of fire threats can keep our wreaths red," a news release from the fire department states.

The fire department is reminding residents to test smoke alarms, have their furnaces, chimneys and vents checked, and to cover the fireplace with a screen. They also want to remind people to beware of lighted candles and space heaters, along with knowing how to put out kitchen fires safely and have an escape route planned.

For questions regarding the "Keep the Wreath Red" campaign, people can contact the Moline Fire Department Fire Prevention Bureau at (309) 524-2250.