Moline Fire Department responds to near drowning at Sylvan Island

On Monday July 18th at about 8:36 p.m., the Moline Fire Department responded to an alert to Sylvan Island for two male juveniles who had fallen into the Mississippi River.

Two males, 11 and 16 years old, were reported to have been fishing along the shores of the river when the younger male suddenly fell in. The older male then entered the river attempting to rescue the younger male.

Individuals at the scene reported that the younger male was able to get himself out of the river while several bystanders assisted the older male to the shore.

Upon arrival of fire and rescue, both males were on shore, conscious and breathing. Personnel from the fire department transported the two males to Trinity Hospital Rock Island for precautionary measures where conditions remain unknown.

Due to the age of the victims and the nature of the event, no further information will be released at this time.