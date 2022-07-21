Moline Fire Department responds to structure fire Wednesday evening

A police officer and resident were transported from the scene of a small structure fire at two-story, multi-family residence at 407 43rd Street in Moline at about about 8:30 Wednesday evening.

Upon arrival, Moline Police Officers alerted the fire department that one resident was still inside on the second floor. Firefighters quickly located the victim in a bedroom and rescued them. The victim was then transported to the hospital.

The fire was contained in a single room and extinguished within 10 minutes.

One officer was transported to the hospital and has since been treated and released whereas the victim remains at an area hospital.

The Moline Fire Department Fire Prevention and Investigations Bureau has started an investigation to determined the cause of the investigation. The structure remains uninhabitable.

Assisting at the scene were fire crews from East Moline, Rock Island Arsenal, Rock Island, Moline Police Department, Moline Second Alarmers, and MidAmerican Energy.