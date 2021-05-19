 Skip to main content
Moline Fire Department to host virtual Memorial Service
Moline Fire Department to host virtual Memorial Service

The Moline Fire Department will host a virtual Memorial Service on Saturday, May 22, according to a Wednesday news release from the department.

The service will be virtual because of COVID-19 restrictions.

The memorial can be viewed on Facebook starting at 9 a.m. Attendees are encouraged to view the name-reading memorial and pay tribute virtually. 

