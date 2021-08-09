Moline firefighters 'fill the boot' to support MDA

Moline Firefighters Local 581 are showing their support for the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) as its members kick off the annual Fill the Boot campaign to raise funds to help transform the lives of kids and adults with muscular dystrophy, ALS and related muscle diseases.

Continuing a 67-year tradition of giving strength to the MDA community, firefighters from Moline will kick off their Fill the Boot campaign at 8 a.m., Saturday, at the intersection of 41st Street and Avenue of the Cities.

Funds raised through Moline’s Fill the Boot event in 2021 will help MDA save lives and lift those up in need, by providing the MDA with vital resources to advance their mission of driving innovations in science and care for the neuromuscular community.

Contributions have helped fund groundbreaking research and life-enhancing programs such as state-of-the-art support groups and Care Centers, including the MDA Care Center at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

Quad-City Times​

