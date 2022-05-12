Moline firefighters investigate cause of house fire Wednesday morning

Moline firefighters are working to determine what caused a fire at a home Wednesday morning at 940 North Shore Drive.

Deputy Fire Chief Steven Regenwether said in a news release that firefighters were sent to the home at 7:30 a.m. The person living in the home called 911 after smelling smoke.

While there were no known working smoke detectors in the home the resident was able to get out of the home safely.

Firefighters arrived on the scene in about five minutes and noticed that a large amount of smoke was coming from several windows of the single-story home.

The fire was extinguished in about 20 minutes, Regenwether said.

Firefighters were on the scene for about two hours to complete overhaul operations and search for any fire extension.

The home has been deemed uninhabitable.

An investigation into the cause and origin of the fire is being done by the Moline Fire Department Prevention and Investigations Bureau.

Assisting at the scene were the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Department, Rock Island Fire Department, Rock Island Arsenal Fire Department, MidAmerican Energy and the Moline Second Alarmers.

