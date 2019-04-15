Firefighters responded to a natural gas leak at the Moline Public Works garage, 3635 4th Ave., Monday afternoon, in Moline.
According to Moline Fire Capt. Mick Dochterman the leak was in a high-speed pressurized gas line used to fuel buses and other city vehicles.
"One of the stages malfunctioned and it was basically letting natural gas out into the atmosphere until we got it shut off and under control," said Capt. Dochterman.
"Everything is under control now."
041619-mda-nws-gasleak-01.jpg
Firefighters respond to a natural gas leak at the Moline Public Works garage, 3635 4th Ave., Monday afternoon, in Moline. According to Moline Fire Capt. Mick Dochterman the leak was in a high-speed pressurized gas line used to fuel buses and other city vehicles.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
041619-mda-nws-gasleak-06.jpg
041619-mda-nws-gasleak-04.jpg
041619-mda-nws-gasleak-03.jpg
041619-mda-nws-gasleak-02.jpg
041619-mda-nws-gasleak-05.jpg
