Moline firefighters respond to 3 fires Tuesday

Firefighters in Moline had a busy day Tuesday, fighting three fires within a span of just a few hours.

The first fire, at 4 p.m., was in the women’s locker room at the Two Rivers YMCA, which was open Tuesday night.

A few hours later, an abandoned house caught fire. Then a third fire started at a home at 717 22nd St. while firefighters were wrapping up the fire at the abandoned home.

Firefighters were still on the scene of the 22nd Street fire at 10 p.m. Moline firefighters were assisted at the scene by East Moline firefighters.

Moline fire officials said more details about the fires will be released Wednesday.

