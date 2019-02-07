What began as a possible search and rescue for Moline firefighters Thursday afternoon turned out to be nothing more than some cold water training on the icy and flooded Rock River.
Moline Fire Department Capt. Kevin Neff said at about 3:30 p.m. authorities received a call about a man walking in the frigid river in the area of 60th Street behind the Greenvalley Sports Complex.
A police officer who made it to the scene before the fire department reported seeing something in the water.
“That turned out to be a family of muskrats going under the water,” Neff said.
Emergency crews searched the river for anyone who may have been in trouble.
But as news media began to get the word out about a possible search and rescue on the Rock River, a person called authorities and said that her neighbor, a dive instructor, probably parked his car in the area on dry ground and walked home, Neff said.
Sure enough, the man was watching the news about himself and let authorities know he was the man they were looking for and that he was safe and warm at home, Neff said.
“We got some training,” Neff said, adding that he also had a number of very cold firefighters. “No one was hurt and that’s the best possible outcome.”