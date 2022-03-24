Moline firefighters respond to two incidents with help from local fire departments

Moline firefighters received help from firefighters from East Moline, Rock Island and the Rock Island Arsenal as two possible structure fires were called in within eight minutes of each other Wednesday night.

In a news release issued late Wednesday, Moline Deputy Fire Chief Steve Regenwether said the first fire was reported at 8:44 p.m. at 1122 16th Ave., a two-story multi-family building.

The incident was called in by residents of the upstairs apartment who believed they had a fire in their apartment. At the time of the call there were two adults and two children who were able to leave the building safely.

Upon arrival firefighters found an active fire in the hallway. The fire was quickly put out. Units remained on the scene for about 90 minutes performing salvage and overhaul while also searching for an extension of the fire in the walls.

An investigation into that fire is being conducted by the Moline Fire Department’s Prevention and Investigations Bureau.

The second fire was reported at 8:52 p.m. at 2402 33rd St., which required assistance from Rock Island, Rock Island Arsenal and East Moline firefighters until Moline units could respond after being released from the first fire.

The incident was called in by the homeowners who found smoke in their bedroom.

After investigation, tripped breakers in the electrical panel were noted with no development of fire.

Moline police, Moline Second Alarmers, Mid-American Energy and the Red Cross all responded to assist.

There were no injuries in either incident.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.