Moline Foundation awards almost $300,000 to close to 50 area nonprofits

Now the barn's roof has leaks and the theater needs to fund its repair after a stretch of bringing in no revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to the age of the barn and the way the roof was built, fixing it will be an expensive endeavor.

"We're coming off a 15-month shutdown during COVID with no no money coming in, but we still have those monthly costs," Playcrafters Barn Theatre Fundraising Chairman Jennifer Kingry said.

Funds have been at an all-time low, so the theater decided to apply for funds through the foundation. A grant of $4,000 from the foundation will go towards roof repair, which Kingry said they hope to get to work on this summer between seasons.

The Living Proof Exhibit was also affected by the pandemic, as it made the organization's projects more important than ever. The Living Proof Exhibit's mission is to reduce the stress of a cancer diagnosis and the ensuing life changes with different forms of art.

Pamela Crouch, executive director of The Living Proof Exhibit, said the pandemic made it harder to provide participants with materials, especially those who were going through in-patient treatment.