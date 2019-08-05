Moline Foundation and Heritage Church partnership will bring accessibility to BridgePointe 485, the former KONE building.
Heritage Church has received a Moline Foundation grant to provide greater accessibility for those with mobility challenges at BridgePointe 485 with the construction of a new internal accessibility ramp.
“Retrofitting an older building with such a great history can certainly be a challenge, especially when it comes to making sure the space can be enjoyed by everyone,” Heritage Senior Pastor Shawn Cossin said in a news release.
“We’re thankful for the Moline Foundation and their generosity in helping make BridgePointe even more accessible to all the people of our cities while holding onto the building’s distinctive character.”
Heritage Church purchased the building in 2017 and has been active in inviting other Quad-City area agencies and organizations to use the space. “We were recently able to provide space for the Red Cross to stage support for victims of Mississippi River flooding,” says Cossin. “It’s all part of BridgePointe being a place of community collaboration with many great partners.”