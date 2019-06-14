The Moline Foundation will hold a "Staying Afloat Clothing Drive" to assist local non-profit, Dress for Success to replenish stock after flooding.
Dress for Success, which was located in downtown Davenport, lost half of its clothing stock after the flood barrier broke and flooded the store. The organization aids women in achieving economic independence by providing professional attire, a support network and developmental tools.
The Moline Foundation will collect new or gently-used business casual spring/summer dresses, pant suits, shoes, separates, handbags and accessories. The drive will run Monday, June 17 to Friday, June 28. Drop-off hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., with a special drop-off time from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, June 19.
The items can be brought to the Moline Foundation, 1601 River Drive, Suite 210, Moline, in the RiverStation building.
The Moline Foundation has supported Dress for Success over the past six years through grants. The community organization provides grants to health, human services, education, community development, the arts and other charitable organizations which benefit the citizens of Moline and other surrounding areas.
A wine and cheese reception will be held by The Moline Foundation as a thank you for those who donate.