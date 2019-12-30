Moline Foundation leader looks back on a career of spreading joy in the Quad-Cities

Upon his death in 1953, Swan left $350,000 ($4.6 million in today’s dollars) to start the organization, first known as the Moline Community Trust. It is one of 59 such trusts — and one of the richest — in the U.S., Boruff said. It was run by volunteers for the first 48 years of its existence.

Boruff was a journalism major at Iowa State University, and she held a variety of marketing and public relations jobs, including a stint at WOC radio, before starting her own business, Joy Communications, in 1981. In 1988, she became the first communications director for Moline-Coal Valley School District and first executive director of the Moline Public Schools Foundation.

That was during the pit of the Midwest farm crisis, which sent the Quad-Cities economy reeling. Boruff was part of “Vision for the Future” discussions at a time when people in the area were working hard to rebound – consolidating groups to create a regional visitors bureau and creating organizations such as River Action and Quad City Arts.