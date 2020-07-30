Moline Foundation, Moline library collaborate on free job-search workshops

Aug. 5: Resume Basics: Learn what you need to include on a resume, why have a resume when you have to fill out an application, and the importance of a cover letter.

Aug. 12: Acing an Interview: Here's what to do to have the best chance of getting the job or getting a second interview.

Aug. 19: Online applications: Applications can be lengthy and time-consuming. Learn what to consider before applying for a job and how to properly prepare applications.

Aug. 26: Connections Matter - Career Networking: Connections can help you find a job. Here's how to turn to friends, family and acquaintances to help your job search,

Sept. 2: Problem Areas for Job Searchers: You might have been laid off or fired, and now have a gap in your resume. Learn how to address it on a resume, application or during an interview.

Sept. 9: Social-Media Considerations for Job Seekers: Many employers will look at applicants' social-media accounts before they consider candidates. Learn what to consider before you start the hiring process.

For more information, email szelnio@molinefoundation.org

