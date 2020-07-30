Moline Foundation, Moline library collaborate on free job-search workshops

The Moline Foundation and the Moline Public Library will collaborate on a series of six free virtual job-search workshops.
Each session will be limited to 15 people to ensure questions can be answered during the 30-minute session and 15-minute question-and-answer period.
Each session stands on its own so participants can attend as many or as few sessions as they want, according to a news release.
Workshop host will be Susan Zelnio, Workforce Development program director of the Moline Foundation, with an extensive background in human resources, hiring and career coaching. Registration is required for the free sessions that will be held via Zoom. There is no residency requirement.
Those interested should register at https://molinelibrary.librarymarket.com/events/career-coaching-susan-zelnio-moline-foundation-workforce-development-program-director-4
Here's the schedule:
Aug. 5: Resume Basics: Learn what you need to include on a resume, why have a resume when you have to fill out an application, and the importance of a cover letter.
Aug. 12: Acing an Interview: Here's what to do to have the best chance of getting the job or getting a second interview.
Aug. 19: Online applications: Applications can be lengthy and time-consuming. Learn what to consider before applying for a job and how to properly prepare applications.
Aug. 26: Connections Matter - Career Networking: Connections can help you find a job. Here's how to turn to friends, family and acquaintances to help your job search,
Sept. 2: Problem Areas for Job Searchers: You might have been laid off or fired, and now have a gap in your resume. Learn how to address it on a resume, application or during an interview.
Sept. 9: Social-Media Considerations for Job Seekers: Many employers will look at applicants' social-media accounts before they consider candidates. Learn what to consider before you start the hiring process.
For more information, email szelnio@molinefoundation.org
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.