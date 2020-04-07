Moline funeral home to have drive-by visitation for Boy Scout volunteer

Rock Island County’s first death from COVID-19 is prompting a new local approach to helping families cope.
When Ben Rogers, 67, of Moline, died Tuesday, his family chose Rafferty Funeral Home, also of Moline, to handle funeral arrangements.
Owner Kevin Rafferty saw an opportunity to mimic a coronavirus-related trend that he sees as being helpful to people feeling isolated.
He is planning a drive-by visitation at the funeral home Thursday.
"We've seen it on TV with birthdays — people driving by to offer greetings," Rafferty said Tuesday. "We're the first to try it here. We'll be offering it to every family as an option."
The hope and intent, he said, is that those who knew Rogers will have an opportunity to offer comfort to his family at a time when traditional visitations are on hold during Illinois' shelter-at-home order.
"People need that connection," Rafferty said. "The family needs it, and the extended family and friends need it for closure and support."
Rogers' immediate family will be just outside the funeral home at 2111 1st St. A, or, depending on the weather, will be just inside the funeral home's open front doors. Guests will be directed to drive under the portico to greet grieving loved ones.
"I don't see it as people stopping to talk," he said. "It will be a pausing visit with (vehicle) windows up — an opportunity to blow a kiss or a tap on the heart to let them know you're with them.
"Just to see certain faces again gives you comfort."
Rafferty's and other local funeral homes have for a couple of weeks been live streaming services on the internet to keep loved ones connected. That option is likely to continue after the coronavirus threat has passed, Rafferty said, because people appreciate the access, especially the elderly.
In Rogers' case, the funeral service will be live-streamed at 10 a.m. Friday. The drive-by visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday.
While the death this week is Rock Island County's first confirmed COVID-19 case, Rafferty said, the funeral home has been especially cautious in all recent deaths.
"We treat every death like it's a COVID death, because we just don't know," he said.
