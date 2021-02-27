 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Moline garage fire causes $80,000 in damages
topical top story

Moline garage fire causes $80,000 in damages

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Moline-Fire-logo.jpg

Moline Fire

 Dispatch/Argus

The Moline Fire Department responded to a fire on Saturday morning in the 2400 block of 12th Street of Moline.

The cause of the fire is currently undetermined.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

According to a release, at approximately 6:09 a.m. the first fire company arrived at a small, single-story detached garage engulfed in flames. Officials said two vehicles occupied the garage and were a complete loss.

Along with the garage, two other garages nearby and a wooden privacy fence were damaged. Officials said the total amount of loss is estimated to be roughly $80,000.

Multiple fire companies were on scene for approximately 3 hours completing salvage and overhaul and searching for hot pockets of fire to extinguish.

0
0
0
1
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden scores win as House passes COVID-19 relief plan

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News