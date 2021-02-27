Moline garage fire causes $80,000 in damages

The Moline Fire Department responded to a fire on Saturday morning in the 2400 block of 12th Street of Moline.

The cause of the fire is currently undetermined.

According to a release, at approximately 6:09 a.m. the first fire company arrived at a small, single-story detached garage engulfed in flames. Officials said two vehicles occupied the garage and were a complete loss.

Along with the garage, two other garages nearby and a wooden privacy fence were damaged. Officials said the total amount of loss is estimated to be roughly $80,000.

Multiple fire companies were on scene for approximately 3 hours completing salvage and overhaul and searching for hot pockets of fire to extinguish.

