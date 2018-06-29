Landmarks Illinois has awarded $5,000 to the city to help fund repainting of the Prospect Park Pavilion in Moline.
Parks and Recreation director Lori Wilson on Friday estimated the painting project will cost between $25,000 to $30,000. The pavilion will be repainted next year, she said.
"We're excited about it," Wilson said. "It's the first donation we've received for that part of the project. It's a good push to move forward."
On May 19, the city held a "Picnic for Prospect" fundraiser, with the intent of raising money for painting and restoring the historic pavilion.
"We raised just under $5,000," Wilson said. "This grant was a matching grant."
The Victorian-style pavilion, built in 1891, is a focal point of Prospect Park at 16th Street and 30th Avenue.
"We're going to attempt to keep the period colors of a cream color with red highlights."
The matching grant is a portion of the $35,000 in grants awarded by Landmarks Illinois.