A 12-year-old Moline girl was being treated Friday at a hospital in Chicago after she lost a leg trying to jump onto a moving train in Moline.
The girl suffered her injury Thursday morning in the 100 block of Railroad Avenue, according to Moline police. The train also partially amputated her other leg.
Police said the girl lives near where she was hurt and was with a friend at the time. Her friend ran and told the victim's mother, who called 911. Police are not sure why the girl was trying to get on the train.
The girl, whom police did not identify, is expected to recover, Moline police said Friday.