Moline city leaders want to fight human sex trafficking by requiring massage businesses to be licensed.
Moline City Council members on Tuesday advanced a resolution during the committee of the whole meeting that will require massage businesses to comply with the Massage Establishment code.
The city lacks an ordinance governing massage establishments, but this will change if council members approve the resolution at the March 5 regular meeting. Under the current ordinance, such businesses can deny entry to law enforcement seeking to investigate further.
"The motivation behind this recommendation is illicit massage establishments can act as fronts for human trafficking," Mayor Stephanie Acri said. "The goal is not to be overly burdensome to our legitimate massage establishments, but to give it some teeth so we have an effective law-enforcement tool to help control human trafficking in Moline.
"The victims of human trafficking (who) get run through these massage establishments are our most vulnerable population and I feel like we have a responsibility to look out for their best interests and use every tool available to support their freedom from that," Acri said.
The city will charge $50 per establishment annually.
Ald. Mike Wendt, Ward 3, said he researched other Illinois communities with similar ordinances to assist in drafting one for Moline.
"I want it to be the absolute least burdensome to those legitimate, great massage therapists we have in our community," Wendt said.
Ald. Dick Potter, Ward 4, asked if other city services will be provided to massage establishments in return for their annual $50 fee, such as visits from county health department inspectors.
Wendt said he spoke to many massage therapy business owners who approve of the new ordinance.
"If you can keep the ones out who give (massage therapists) a bad name in the community, that's better for their profession," Wendt said.
"The benefit to (massage therapists) is the reputation in the community and clarification of what services are being provided in establishments," Acri said.
Amy Soeken, owner of Turning Leaf Massage, 1531 19th Ave., said Wednesday she will be glad to see Moline enforce such an ordinance.
Soeken has been a massage therapist for 21 years and has owned her business for seven years.
"I'm all for it," Soeken said. "I think it will make a difference; I think it will make it safer. When you have a license, you put a lot of time and lot of money into continuing education. We do that so we have a profession that is respected.
"There are a lot of massage therapists in the Quad-Cities who volunteer to get the word out that massage is a therapeutic benefit."
According to the Illinois Massage Licensing Act of 2014, massage therapists must complete a minimum of 600 hours in a supervised classroom and supervised hands-on instruction.
Required coursework includes human anatomy, physiology, pathology, kinesiology, massage therapy theory, massage technique and practice. Students must maintain a minimum grade of 70 percent.
Davenport city council members and city staff have also discussed adding a city ordinance to regulate massage parlors. They are looking at a Des Moines ordinance as a model. It gives Des Moines police the ability to shut down businesses not licensed by the Iowa Board of Massage Therapy, which regulates individuals who practice the profession.
Reporter Bill Lukitsch contributed to this story.