Efforts to preserve and protect historic downtown Moline properties swept the annual awards presented by the Moline Preservation Society.
Eight of the dozen awards given for 2018 went to downtown buildings that have undergone major renovations.
Five of the buildings were along Moline’s 5th Avenue, which has been undergoing a renaissance for the past decade.
The 5th Avenue winners were:
- First Lutheran Church, 1230 5th Ave., for replacement of its tower, finials, buttresses and window frames, and exterior and interior painting.
- Chase Bank at the corner of 5th Avenue and 15th Street, for its renovation of office space into 5 & 15 Apartments. Also winning awards for the project were Russell Construction, The Amin Group and Legat Architects Inc.
- The former Illini Theater and Bond Walgreen building, 1611 5th Ave., for street-level facade improvement that complemented its upper level art deco ornate squares.
- Ducky's and the Little Black Dress, 1721 5th Ave., for bringing back the original multicolor brick facade on the once-painted 1928 building.
- The former Moline Sears store, later Barnetts Majestic Fireplaces, 1620 5th Ave., for exterior work that has been done to bring back the original Sears street-level facade to this historic art deco building.
Other downtown winners were:
- The Tudor-style building at 1520 6th Ave., built in 1909, one of the oldest structures downtown. It was honored for the exterior multi-color paint scheme.
- Moline’s City Hall, 619 16th St., for a facelift that included repairing, tuck-pointing and power-washing the building's once-grimy limestone facade; adding full-height energy-efficient windows; painting the interior; adding new LED lighting; and mediating radon.
- The Element by Westin hotel, created by converting a 1916 warehouse at 316 12th St., earned an award for the ity of Moline, Metro LINK, Renew Moline, The Amin Group, Russell Construction and Legat Architects.
Awards that went to other projects and programs were:
- The city of Moline and Moline Park Board for the "sympathetic" construction of the new Sylvan Island Bridge, which replaced the 112-year-old bridge at 1st Avenue and 2nd Street.
- City of Moline Facade Improvement Program, overseen by Moline Centre Main Street, which is celebrating 25 years of funding assistance to commercial property owners.
- Moline’s Downtown Heritage Web Tour, which lets visitors use their iPhones to explore the history of historic downtown buildings. Recognized for their work on the project were: Curt Roseman, Barbara Sandberg, Todd Green, Anamaria Vera, Richard Sandberg and Terri Smith.
- Butterworth Center Board for maintaining and preserving the former William Butterworth residence, 1105 8th St. Recent projects restoring the elegant home's large leaded glass windows.
- Craig Sommers and Walter Lilius as Preservationist of the Year for their dedication to local preservation efforts and their willingness to salvage architectural components when a building is lost to demolition.