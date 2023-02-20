Moline is considering another TIF, this time near the Mississippi River on the east side of the city.

One of the businesses located in the proposed Tax Increment Finance District is Parr Instruments, which has plans of expanding. Those plans are driving the city's consideration of the TIF, city leaders said, because they see an opportunity for one development to boost others.

Located at 211 53rd St., Parr Instruments would be within the TIF boundaries. The company has been in business in Moline for 112 years.

City Administrator Bob Vitas said the area had "long been neglected," and with Parr Instruments looking to expand, it could have a ripple effect in the area.

The proposed boundaries include East End Park, a portion of 48th Street and 49th Street along 4th Avenue, 4th Avenue from 49th Street all the way to 55th Street. It also includes a portion of River Drive and Old River Drive.

"Growth is going to encourage more growth," 6th Ward Alderman Pat O'Brien said.

The proposed TIF is located in O'Brien's ward, and he has been pushing for redevelopment along the east gateway of the city. He says it's a textbook definition of a blighted or rundown area and exactly what a TIF is designed for.

Community and Economic Development Director Ryan Hvitløk said groundwork, such as looking at property values, taking pictures and gathering other information, would begin next week. The area must meet state standards "blight," such as having vacant lots, abandoned buildings, houses in deteriorating shape, overgrown lawns, improper street lighting or other signs of neglect.

If it does, Hvitløk said, the consultants along with city staff will prepare a report and go through the process of adopting the TIF district. The city is beginning to have conversations with the taxing entities in the proposed boundaries who are likely to be impacted.

In TIF districts, property and sales taxes from new developments sometimes are rebated to developers or are devoted to additional developments within the district. The new tax, the increment, is used to support additional growth, in other words.

"The idea is to have everything by April and bring it back to council to actually enact the ordinance to create a TIF district roughly in the (proposed) area," he said. "The funds have to be spent within that TIF area. It's just another tool in our economic development toolbox that we can use."

Depending on what information is gathered from the groundwork, the boundaries could change slightly, Hvitløk said.

Located along the Mississippi riverfront, O'Brien said, the area is prime for more housing, improvements at East End Park, the creation of a new park and additional businesses.

Illinois Route 92 is a targeted corridor in which the city would offer up to a $10,000 incentive for businesses looking to open or expand. The incentive is part of the newly formed BOOST program (Business Owner Occupied Stabilization Transformation) in which the city set aside $1.1 million from the American Rescue Plan (ARPA) to provide forgivable loans in hopes of spurring new business growth.

"Once we establish a TIF, we encourage some type of growth," O'Brien said. "If a TIF is used for what it's designed for, it usually works really well."