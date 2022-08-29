Moline high alum redo their own dedication

Things were so bad, kids were cut loose from classes at Quad-City high schools so they could help save their cities.

Teenagers crammed into each others' cars, rode bicycles or walked to their nearest riverfront to loan their muscle and their youth to the fight against the fast-rising Mississippi River. Those classmates are said to have saved the day during the record Flood of 1965.

Remember: Very little flood protection existed on any Quad-City riverfront 57 years ago. The river had risen to its highest crest in nearly a century in the spring of 1965 and everything that stood in its bulging path was a candidate for destruction.

But the young people showed up.

Proud of them and grateful for all the hours they spent filling and stacking thousands upon thousands of sandbags, the adults paid tribute to the teens.

Four bronze plaques were cast, each depicting a young man in boots with a sandbag slung over one shoulder and another resting on his leg.

They read: "Erected by the grateful citizens of this community in tribute to our young people whose willing and tireless assistance during the flood of April, 1965, given with no thought of reward or thanks, saved our homes, our industries and perhaps even our very cities."

All four were placed on bridges, including mountings on the long-gone toll booths on the Interstate 74 bridge between Bettendorf and Moline and the Centennial Bridge spanning Davenport and Rock Island.

When the toll booths were taken out of commission, the plaques were relocated. For one Moliner from the class of 1963, the most recent relocation of his city's plaque was not befitting the gratitude it sought to bestow.

"The plaque was hidden behind an ugly set of stairs, snow was piled up in front of it. The ground in front of the plaque was covered in mud, gravel, and litter," said Frank Ege. "I couldn't believe that something like this was placed in such an out-of-the-way place where no one could appreciate it.

"I realize in the whole scheme things this plaque isn't terribly important, but it was an important event to those involved in 1965. It represents an important time in their lives."

A mission was in motion.

Ege's brother, 1967 graduate Jim Ege, started a GoFundMe page, suggesting classmates pitch in to restore the plaque and find a better place for it. When more than $1,000 was raised within a few weeks, Jim Ege took the page down, figuring the donations were enough to get the job done.

Boyler's Ornamental Iron in Bettendorf was hired to clean the plaque and build a durable stand for its next relocation. When the price tag reached about $2,000, the city kicked in the remainder of the restoration and relocation cost.

A prominent spot on the riverfront was selected, where, serendipitously, a slab of concrete was found with bolts already in place — poured for a light standard that wasn't needed.

The polished plaque now stands just behind KONE Centre in the bike-path busy area of Bass Street Landing.

Jim Ege said it brings back memories of the spring of 1965.

"They would release us from school; we'd go where we were needed," he remembered. "It was a lot of fun and a lot of work. Freight trains would move very slowly along the tracks. We would jump on the trains and get around.

"McDonald's brought lunch down. We were very appreciated.

"I was surprised how quickly people responded when I did the GoFundMe. I thought it was pretty neat that so many others remembered too and thought it was important."

The 1965 crest of 22.48 feet (flood stage is 15) held the record on the Mississippi River at the Quad-Cities until the 1993 flood, which edged out the record with a crest of 22.63.

The flood of 2019 beat both records with a crest of 22.70 feet.

The flood of 2001 (22.33 feet) and the 22-foot crest of 1868 are the other two in the top five floods of all time.