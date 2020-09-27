Moline High School switching to remote learning for two weeks due to spike in COVID-19 cases

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Citing a spike in COVID-19 among students and staff, Moline High School is going to remote learning for the next two weeks.

Moline-Coal Valley School District officials announced this weekend that MHS will close from Monday, Sept. 28, through Oct. 9 due to an uptick in positive cases of COVID-19 as well as staff and students being excluded from in-person learning due to a potential exposure.

From Sept. 1 to Sept. 14, the district reported a total of 5 COVID-19 cases among staff and students, but that number increased to 23 as of Saturday, according to data available on the district’s website. Of the 23 cumulative positive coronavirus cases, 20 have been reported in the last 14 days.

The Rock Island County Health Department recommended the two-week closure, school officials said, and it is a precautionary measure to minimize further spread.

“The temporary closure affects Moline High School only. Other Moline-Coal Valley Schools will continue to offer blended in-person learning as normal, including Coolidge Campus,” a news release said.