Moline hires director of engineering

Moline announced the hiring of a new director of engineering on Wednesday.

David Dryer has accepted the position of Director of Engineering. He most recently has worked as County Engineer in Jackson County, Iowa.

A Wisconsin-native and a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Dryer has worked in public works roles in Alabama, Florida, and Wisconsin.

Dryer will be responsible for directing projects and the daily operations of the city’s engineering department. He also will work closely with the city council to deliver infrastructure improvement projects.

“I’m excited to be working for the city and to begin working with the administration, council and city staff in achieving the goals of making Moline one of the best places to visit, live and work,” Dryer said Wednesday in a news release.

Dryer’s duties in Moline will begin June 6.

