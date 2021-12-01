Moline hires search firms to fill three longtime vacant positions with interim employees

Moline has hired employment recruitment firms to fill three longtime vacant positions with interim staff until permanent replacements can be found.
City council members on Tuesday approved hiring Strategic Government Resources (SGR) to find an interim community and economic development director and city engineer, while GovTempsUSA was tasked to find an interim public works director.
The city will pay SGR up to $91,464 to fill the community and economic development director position once held by Ray Forsythe, who resigned in April 2019 after 14 years with the city. City planner Jeff Anderson was appointed interim community and economic development director in September 2019 until his retirement in October 2020.
The position has remained vacant since that time. With multiple projects budgeted for 2022 and $20.7 million in American Rescue Plan funds to spend — $9.7 million of which is planned for infrastructure projects — city leaders felt it was necessary to have an experienced director in place.
Moline will pay SGR an additional $85,272 for an interim city engineer. Former city engineer Scott Hinton resigned Jan. 3, 2020 after more than 18 years with the city. Hinton was actively involved in the planning of the new Interstate 74 bridge since 2002.
Laura Klauer, a civil engineer for the city, has been serving as interim city engineer since Jan. 6, 2020. The incoming interim engineer will likely play a pivotal role as the city prepares to reclaim several acres of undeveloped land once the old I-74 bridge is removed.
GovTempsUSA will be paid up to $77,713 to find an interim public works director. Former public works director JD Schulte retired March 19, 2021 after more than 30 years with the city.
Joe Kuhlenbeck, a building official for the city, was appointed as interim public works director in March 2021. He continues to serve in that capacity in addition to his duties as building official.