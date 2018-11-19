Two people were transported to a hospital Sunday night after a fire broke out in their Moline home.
Firefighters were called at 9 p.m. to 1808 12th Ave. for a report of a structure fire.
Upon arrival, firefighters found the southwest corner of the two-story home on fire.
The initial report to the fire department was that there was a handicapped person trapped inside the residence, however upon arrival, all occupants were able to get out of the house.
Firefighters made a quick hit on the fire from the outside followed by an interior attack which knocked down the main body of fire and the fire that had made its way upstairs. There was heavy smoke throughout the home.
The male and the female occupants were taken to the hospital for evaluation.
A neighboring house sustained some heat damage to siding.
It is unclear at this time what caused the fire or the dollar amount of damage that was caused.
The Moline Fire Department was assisted by the Moline Police Department, Moline Second Alarmers, Mid-American Energy and the Rock Island Fire Department.