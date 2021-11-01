Moline investing $4 million in bike path extension

As the new I-74 bridge nears completion, Moline is looking for ways to further connect to its surrounding cities.
The greater goal is to give bicyclists and runners/walkers a safe way to get from the Mississippi River to the Rock River in Moline.
For now, the goal is to extend Moline's riverfront bike and pedestrian path through part of the downtown and south to Avenue of the Cities. This first phase of the "River to River" plan has a budget of about $4 million and is well underway.
Beginning next year, the zig-zag of the bike path near the city's water-treatment plant at 18th Street will be realigned, so it runs along the Mississippi River behind the plant. While the Ben Butterworth Parkway picks up to the east along the river to the East Moline border, the new leg will head south.
Two state transportation grants totaling nearly $2.3 million and the city's $1.7 million earmark will pay for the extension.
"The majority of the expense is downtown, getting the path to 7th Avenue," said Joe Kuhlenbeck, interim public works director. "It will be off the street but along 19th Street."
Keeping the path off city streets is particularly appealing to the cycling community, where more and more people are looking for off-road options. While low-riding and low-visibility three-wheel recumbent bikes are increasingly popular, especially among older cyclists, two-wheel riders also have more safety concerns than ever.
"People on stand-up bikes prefer now to be off the streets," said Jerry Neff, manager at Jerry & Sparky's Cycling & Fitness, Davenport. "With texting, drivers are simply too distracted."
Dean Mathias, of the Quad Cities Bicycle Club, said there's another goal at work in the Quad-Cities — being able to bike or walk from most neighborhoods on low-traffic streets for a maximum of a half mile before connecting with a path.
"The more people you can put on a path, the better," Mathias said. "The more paths we have, the more connectivity we have within each city and between our cities.
"Bettendorf has done a great job, and the cool thing is that Moline is really getting there."
To keep getting there, Moline expects to get an extension on its Transportation Alternatives Program grant ($373,360), which was awarded in 2017 with the provision it be used within five years. Some progress has been delayed, because part of the riverfront-path realignment depends upon the vacancy of land under the old I-74 bridge, which isn't to be demolished until next year.
"With the grant, they just want to see that you're moving," said City Engineer Laura Klauer. "We're in the engineering phase now, so we're moving."
Some new pathways already have been installed by the Illinois Department of Transportation as part of the bridge and interstate expansion, Kuhlenbeck said, which will make Moline's work a little easier.
"We'll be connecting the dots," he said. "The portion from 12th Avenue to Avenue of the Cities is one example, and the path will be off the street, on the east side of 19th."
Mathias said the continued focus on non-vehicle access to areas other than the riverfront ultimately will affect people who currently may not use the bike-path systems. Bike-path expansions also are underway in East Moline.
The new I-74 bridge in the Quad-Cities will have a glass-bottomed scenic overlook. Here's what it looks like now.
The scenic overlook on the Illinois-bound I-74 bridge is built on the west side for a reason…
"We'll all have health issues at some point in our lives, and we all want to recreate," he said. "If you look at the Duck Creek path, so many people can just jump on from so many places.
"It's not just cyclists, for sure. Walkers, runners and families need this safe access, too."
With the bike/ped path on the new I-74 bridge, Mathias said, the path going south from the Moline riverfront will add another "exciting connection" for those who prefer to get around without four wheels.
The new I-74 bridge in the Quad-Cities will have a glass-bottomed scenic overlook. Here's what it looks like now.
The scenic overlook on the Illinois-bound I-74 bridge is built on the west side for a reason…
"Imagine that: People on the hill in Moline can ride down to the riverfront trail and hop on the I-74 bridge and connect with the trails in Davenport and Bettendorf," he said. "That's pretty exciting in a lot of ways."