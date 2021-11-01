Moline investing $4 million in bike path extension

"People on stand-up bikes prefer now to be off the streets," said Jerry Neff, manager at Jerry & Sparky's Cycling & Fitness, Davenport. "With texting, drivers are simply too distracted."

Dean Mathias, of the Quad Cities Bicycle Club, said there's another goal at work in the Quad-Cities — being able to bike or walk from most neighborhoods on low-traffic streets for a maximum of a half mile before connecting with a path.

"The more people you can put on a path, the better," Mathias said. "The more paths we have, the more connectivity we have within each city and between our cities.

"Bettendorf has done a great job, and the cool thing is that Moline is really getting there."

To keep getting there, Moline expects to get an extension on its Transportation Alternatives Program grant ($373,360), which was awarded in 2017 with the provision it be used within five years. Some progress has been delayed, because part of the riverfront-path realignment depends upon the vacancy of land under the old I-74 bridge, which isn't to be demolished until next year.

"With the grant, they just want to see that you're moving," said City Engineer Laura Klauer. "We're in the engineering phase now, so we're moving."