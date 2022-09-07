Moline is setting the foundation for future development near the old I-74 bridge

A new code is likely to become the foundation for future downtown development in Moline.

The city is looking to integrate a form-based code into the existing municipal code for zoning and land development. The new code will focus on building form and design in addition to use.

Community and Economic Development Director Ryan Hvitløk said it takes a look at different building types and how the design of the building will interact with the street and public.

"This is a once in a lifetime opportunity," Hvitløk said. "We want people who either come in or across that brand new beautiful bridge to look down and say that's where I want to be."

Different buildings were identified for use in the form-based code and the building types will reinforce existing downtown storefronts along with new types such as residential buildings.

Hvitløk said it will allow for developers to mix different types of buildings next to each other such as having a storefront building in one area and an office or residential building next or above it.

The land parcels will differ in size similar to what is already seen throughout downtown.

The form-based code is part of a multi-phase project that kicked off in March 2022 with gathering information from community members, field surveys, business door-to-door campaigns, and pop-up events.

Codametrics is drafting the code with the goal of presenting a final first draft to the planning commission for council review in November and an anticipated adoption goal in January or February 2023.

President and CEO of Renew Moline Alexandra Elias who sits on the advisory committee for the project said Renew Moline is more of a facilitator in gathering information and engaging with the public when it comes to future development related to the I-74 land.

"We're continuing to support the city in some of the visioning that's going on," Elias said.

Last fall Elias said they helped hold public discussions regarding future development in the area and also had a survey available this past summer for the community to provide feedback.

Elias said Renew Moline does have a direct role in developing and planning future downtown development.

The organization was donated the former J.C. Penney building on 5th Avenue in July and are hoping to find a developer to give it new life.

"I think in order to be effective in an environment like this, you really have to be able to change and roll with the changes that happening in the community," Elias said. "So we're going to have to be creative and thoughtful how we do that."

Demolition work on the bridge is set to begin Sept. 12, and Helm Civil who was awarded the demolition contract will have 300 days to complete it.