The Kiwanis Club of Moline is partnering with First Baptist Church, 1901 29th St., Moline, for their “Diaper Depot” program.

Over the past nine years, the Diaper Depot has served over 1,000 mothers with children and has provided over 3,700 diapers through their monthly distribution. The distribution, called “Diaper Depot” is held every third Saturday at the church. The Kiwanis Club of Moline has selected the Diaper Depot as their “Signature Project” for 2023 and will help them host a public diaper donation drive on Saturday, Sept. 9 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The goal of the collection is to “fill the truck” so the diaper ministry can continue filling this community need. Volunteers from the Kiwanis club and the diaper depot will be outside to receive packages of diapers (sizes 1-7) or monetary donations from the community. The drive-thru style donation event is located at 1901 29th St., Moline, just one block north from Avenue of the Cities.

Information recorded shows that the drive has been held nearly every month for nine years. They’ve provided 3,673 diapers, enough for approximately one week of diapers, to 1,200 total recipients. The distribution is held every third Saturday of the month. Each month, they have 6-17 new clients. Moline Kiwanis hopes to exceed their goal of collecting 9,000 diapers of all sizes. To achieve this, they hope to collect approximately 50 cases (or boxes) of diapers.