Moline law firm to assist veterans

VanDerGinst Law, P.C., a firm headquartered in Moline, has announced a campaign to give back to U.S. military veterans.

The “Spread the Love with VanDerGinst Law” collection drive asks members of the Quad-City community at large to donate needed items to the area’s veteran population.

The firm has selected the Quad City Veterans Outreach Center as the recipient of its collection drive. The organization offers supportive services including a food pantry, housing and job placement assistance, counseling, and more, designed to meet the needs of Veterans and their families.

“Part of our mission at VanDerGinst Law is to give back to those to whom we all owe a debt of gratitude, including Veterans and active military members,” said Dennis VanDerGinst, CEO of VanDerGinst Law, P.C. “Quite often, organizations encounter a decline in donations after the holiday season. Our goal with this campaign is to ensure that our military veterans are taken care of beyond the holidays.”

The campaign runs from Jan. 15 through Feb. 12. The list of needed items for the Quad City Veterans Outreach Center is on the VanDerGinst Law website.