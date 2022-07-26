Moline Library to host ImpactLife blood drive

Citizens can head to the Moline Public Library, 3210 41st St., roll up their sleeves and help save a life during the ImpactLife Blood Drive 2-6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17.

Donors must be 17 years and older, or 16 years with a signed parental permission form; weigh at least 110 lbs.; and be in general good health.

Blood donations are often used to help treat patients with cancer, victims of trauma and patients undergoing major surgeries. Less than 10 percent of the population donates blood, yet more than 4.5 million patients require a blood transfusion each year. This makes donors essential to meeting the need.

To sign up for an appointment, call ImpactLife at 800-747-5401 or visit https://login.bloodcenter.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/116054.