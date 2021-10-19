 Skip to main content
Moline library wins Steam Programming funding
The Moline Public Library.

The Moline Public Library has been awarded a Project Next Generation Grant (PNG) from Secretary of State Jesse White.

The Library will receive $16,200 in state funding to implement science, technology and creative programs throughout the school year for students in grades 4-12.

Programming to be scheduled using funds awarded include: chemistry, digital cartooning, digital photography, dissection, littleBits coding, and STEAM based arts & crafts.

The library’s goal is to increase proficiency in and comfort with science and technology. 

