Moline library wins Steam Programming funding

The Moline Public Library has been awarded a Project Next Generation Grant (PNG) from Secretary of State Jesse White.
The Library will receive $16,200 in state funding to implement science, technology and creative programs throughout the school year for students in grades 4-12.
Programming to be scheduled using funds awarded include: chemistry, digital cartooning, digital photography, dissection, littleBits coding, and STEAM based arts & crafts.
The library’s goal is to increase proficiency in and comfort with science and technology.
